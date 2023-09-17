South Africa: 'Buthelezi Did Not Support Apartheid' - De Klerk's Wife

Elita De Klerk, the wife of the late President FW De Klerk, has rejected allegations that cast Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as an apartheid collaborator.

In an interview with Scrolla.Africa in Ulundi, De Klerk passionately defended Buthelezi, clarifying that he never allied with her late husband or other National Party leaders.

"Buthelezi's interactions with apartheid leaders were primarily aimed at ensuring a peaceful transition to freedom for South Africa. Labelling him a collaborator is not only a gross misrepresentation but a grave insult," she emphasised.

De Klerk was among the many prominent personalities who congregated at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium in Ulundi to pay their respects.

Following Buthelezi's death on 9th September, social media platforms were abuzz with a debate over his legacy.

Some, like Congress of the People (Cope) member Syanda Mhlongo, Poet Nsiki Mazwai, former KZN Transport Department Spokesperson Bheki Mncube, and ANC Executive Committee member Sizophila Mkhize, have openly criticised the late Prince, claiming his complicity with the apartheid regime.

However, during a memorial service dedicated to Buthelezi, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the former spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and current MP, acknowledged Buthelezi as a man committed to peace.

He strongly refused claims that Buthelezi ever conspired with the apartheid regime.

It's worth noting that the 1980s and '90s witnessed heightened tensions between the ANC and IFP, resulting in the tragic loss of over 20,000 lives across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Pictured above: Elita De Klerk, standing firm against assertions that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was complicit with apartheid forces

Image source: Celani Sikhakhane