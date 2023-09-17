Zimbabwe: Cuba, Zimbabwe to Reaffirm Willingness to Strengthen Health

17 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Prensa Latina

CUBAN Health Minister José Ángel Portal and Zimbabwean Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga on Friday reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen and diversify health relations.

According to Cuba's Public Health Ministry (MINSAP)'s website, both ministers also discussed the possibilities for increasing medical collaboration in the African nation, continuing to train human resources and promoting the biopharmaceutical technology transfer.

As part of the medical cooperation initiated back in 1977, 17 Cuban health collaborators, 11 of them physicians, are currently serving in Zimbabwe.

To date, 55 Zimbabwean health professionals have been trained in Cuba, while six other young people are currently pursuing pre-graduate studies in medicine.

