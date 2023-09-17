Somalia: Somali Govt Reports Huge Victory Over Al-Shabaab Offensives

17 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Information, Daud Aweys spoke about the country's efforts to liberate Al-Shabaab from Galmudug and Hirshabelle regional states.

In a press conference in Mogadishu on Sudany, Aweys said that the SNA with the help of the local and Galmudug forces have inflicted huge losses on Al-Shabaab during operations.

The minister confirmed that the government retook control of Badaweyne, Amara, Qodqod, Sardo, Shabeelow, Huldoonyaale, Galhare, Qeycad, and Xinlabi in the Mudug region.

In addition, he said over 30 Al-Shabaab members were killed in Saturday's operations in the southern Mudug region, where the Galmudug leader was attacked on Friday.

According to the minister, another operation that took place in Awbaale and Eid in the Mahaday district targeted 200 Al-Shabaab planning attacks against Somali army bases.

The minister said that the al-Shabaab were targeted in the caves where they were hiding, where he said they were slaughtered and their bodies were scattered.

He said the government will continue to fight Al-Shabaab until the final victory.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.