Somalia: Somali Govt Reports Huge Victory Over Al-Shabaab Offensives

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Information, Daud Aweys spoke about the country's efforts to liberate Al-Shabaab from Galmudug and Hirshabelle regional states.

In a press conference in Mogadishu on Sudany, Aweys said that the SNA with the help of the local and Galmudug forces have inflicted huge losses on Al-Shabaab during operations.

The minister confirmed that the government retook control of Badaweyne, Amara, Qodqod, Sardo, Shabeelow, Huldoonyaale, Galhare, Qeycad, and Xinlabi in the Mudug region.

In addition, he said over 30 Al-Shabaab members were killed in Saturday's operations in the southern Mudug region, where the Galmudug leader was attacked on Friday.

According to the minister, another operation that took place in Awbaale and Eid in the Mahaday district targeted 200 Al-Shabaab planning attacks against Somali army bases.

The minister said that the al-Shabaab were targeted in the caves where they were hiding, where he said they were slaughtered and their bodies were scattered.

He said the government will continue to fight Al-Shabaab until the final victory.