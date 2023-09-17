Uganda: NRM Secretariat Launches Kiswahili Language Lessons to Aid East African Integration

17 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party unveiled an ambitious initiative to impart Kiswahili language skills to its members nationwide, in a bid to align with the broader East African integration agenda where Kiswahili has gained prominence as a regional common language.

Honourable James Magode Ikuya, the state minister for East African Community Affairs, delivered an inspiring message on behalf of Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga. He emphasised the profound significance of this language program in her stead.

"Learning Kiswahili isn't merely a pastime; it is an integral part of embracing African languages, culture, and customs. This endeavour is essential as we embark on the African liberation process, reconnecting Africans with their heritage," Minister Ikuya stated.

"No other language can teach you how to be truly African. Our journey begins by speaking African languages. It is a path to deepen our struggle for the liberation of Africa and to restore the dignity of African people. Let us hold the right attitude towards all things African,"

Minister Ikuya's message highlights the critical role that linguistic and cultural reconnection plays in the larger context of Africa's self-realization and resurgence. It signifies a profound shift in perspective and the rekindling of a shared African identity.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.