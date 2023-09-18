South Africa: Proteas Complete the Comeback!

On a super Sunday of ODI cricket around the world, South Africa defeated Australia in Johannesburg to win the series 3-2 while India destroyed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo to lift the Asia Cup.

After a 3-0 T20 series defeat, the Proteas went two down in the ODI series. Form was found at just the right time; and after wins in Potchefstroom and Centurion, it was time for a final at the BullRing.

Australia put the hosts in to bat; and another 300 plus score was the order of the day.

Man of the series Aiden Markram top scored again with 93 off 87 balls, while David Miller supported him with a good middle order knock of 63 as they finished the innings on 315/9.

The star of the show on the day was Marco Jansen, the all-rounder who took a five-wicket haul to add to his 47 runs with the bat.

Australia were dismissed for 193 with 15 overs to spare, as South Africa head into the World Cup with all the momentum.

In the Asia Cup final, Mohammed Siraj got the joint fastest five-wicket haul in history as India shocked hosts Sri Lanka by bowling them out for just 50.

Dasun Shanaka's side did not know what hit them as they batted just 15 overs before India chased their total down in six without the loss of a single wicket.

Australia will next tour India in the final series before the showpiece ICC event. The first of those three ODIs begin on 22 September.

Pictured above: David Miller and Aiden Markram

Image source: @ProteasMenCSA