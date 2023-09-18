South Africa: Johannesburg Hospitals Struggle to Keep Wards Clean in Ongoing Water Crisis

17 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Sikhakhane

On Sunday afternoon, 17 September 2023, relatives of patients brought water in bottles along with food for their loved ones admitted to the Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park as hospital taps once again ran dry. Johannesburg Water and Rand Water claim multiple reservoirs are under strain.

Health facilities such as Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni are undergoing water supply interruptions.

Staff and patients have had to make do with no water in the facilities for almost a week, and nearly three weeks for others. A patient who bought herself water in the canteen said: "There is no water to wash your hands. I've been trying to avoid using the toilet. There are just small bottles of water inside."

"I haven't seen any water stored in big containers, there is no water," the patient said. She has a chest infection and is dehydrated so she is on a drip.

In a statement released on Friday, 15 September, the Department of Health in Gauteng said that Helen Joseph experienced lower water pressure from Wednesday because Dunkeld Reservoir has low water levels. "The areas that are affected include the Accident and Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and the various Wards," the statement reads.

"The facility management is closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to divert Priority 1 (emergency and critical) and Priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities when necessary," said the Department's spokesperson...

