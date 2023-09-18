South Africa: Pollard Joins Boks As Replacement for Injured Malcolm Marx

17 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Handré Pollard has joined the Springbok squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 as a replacement for the injured Malcolm Marx.

The worst-kept secret at Rugby World Cup 2023 - that Handré Pollard would join the Springboks as an injury replacement in France - was confirmed on Sunday night.

Pollard, one of the stars of RWC 2019 when the Boks won the title in Japan, has been included as a replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx.

In another example of the unorthodox thinking of coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, calling up a flyhalf for hooker initially appears like madness.

But RasNaber hinted that they would make this move if: a) Pollard proved his fitness in a match for Leicester on Friday night, and b) if Marco van Staden and Deon Fourie both proved their worth as hookers in the Boks' Pool B match against Romania.

Pollard came through half a game unscathed and Fourie and Van Staden never missed a lineout between them during the 76-0 win over Romania, while both showed they can play hooker. Admittedly the standard of the opponent was questionable.

With Bongi Mbonambi now the undisputed first-choice hooker after Marx's serious knee injury, Fourie is the accepted understudy. Van Staden will fulfil the third hooker berth.

Pollard, who scored 22 points in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.