Kenya: Ethiopia's Tsegay Breaks Faith Kipyegon's 5,000m World Record

17 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay has shattered Faith Kipyegon's 5,000m World record, clocking a brilliant 14:00.21 to clinch the Diamond Trophy in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

Just slightly over three months since Kipyegon set a new world mark in Paris, 26-year old Tsegay set a new mark, shedding off slightly over five seconds from the previous mark. Kipyegon had clocked 14:05.20 in Paris on June 9 to set a new record, and Tsegay ensured she becomes the new owner of the world best with a spirited run in Eugene.

With more than five laps to go, the Ethiopian had shown her intent when she blasted away from the rest of the pack.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, last season's Diamond Trophy winner, stuck to her shadow as she attempted to wait for an opportunity to strike and defend her crown, but Tsegay withstood the pressure.

With two laps to go, she opened up a gap to Chebet, striding away gallantly with her eyes clearly on the record. At the bell, it was evident that she was going to break the record, and her new target was to become the first woman to run under 14 minutes.

Tsegay blazed down the track, cheered on by a capacity crowd at Hayward Field, but she narrowly missed out on the historic mark, but set a new world record.

Chebet finished second, just outside the old world record, running a new Personal Best time of 14:05.92. Lilian Kasait was a distant fourth in 14:40.81.

