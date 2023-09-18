Kenya: Wetangula Advocates Affirmative Action for Uplifting Marginalized Areas

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula reiterated the need for affirmative action in marginalized areas with a view to empowering livelihoods.

Wetangula spoke on Saturday in Tana River County where he singled the region as the country's food basket.

"We want to turn Tana River from a county in need to a county that gives," said the Speaker, advocating for differential qualifications to benefit indigent communities.

Wetangula also attended the homecoming ceremony of Garsen North Ward MCA, Dumba Semi, who won his election under the Ford Kenya banner.

During this event, the Speaker was welcomed by Ford Kenya National chairman and Garsen MP, Ali Wario.

Lamu East Mp Ruweida Mohammed raised concerns about the marginalization of Lamu and Tana River County, emphasizing the need for development and employment opportunities in these regions.

Local leaders also highlighted the pressing issue of insecurity, appealing to the Speaker for intervention.

Expressing his gratitude, the Speaker thanked both the residents of Garsen North Ward and the youth for entrusting their leadership to a younger generation.

He pointed out the recurring challenges in Lamu and Tana River County, including insecurity, land disputes, and marginalization.

He revealed his efforts to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kindiki Kithure and local leaders to tackle these issues comprehensively.

Senator Mungatana addressed the rising price of crude oil, which had global implications on fuel costs, urging residents to support the President.

The Speaker underscored the importance of development projects, particularly TARDA, in providing employment opportunities for the local community.

He also mentioned a visit from a Bipartisan team led by Kalonzo Musyoka and Leader of Majority Kimani Ichungwa, assuring that progress was on the right track and emphasizing their commitment to preventing any exploitation of their discussions.

Furthermore, Speaker Wetangula participated as the chief guest in the groundbreaking ceremony of Kokanne Gobbo Secondary School in Danisa, Tana River County.

He highlighted the significance of the National Government Fund in building schools to promote education, emphasizing education as an equalizer.