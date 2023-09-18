Uganda: 'Were Terrorists Given the Night Off During Cindy, Sheebah Concert?' - Kyagulanyi to Police

The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, has voiced his astonishment at how the police allowed the concert of singers Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi to take place, despite the police banning their countrywide tour.

On Wednesday, the police suspended the nationwide mobilisation campaign launched by the main opposition party, led by Kyagulanyi, citing public order issues.

Despite initially authorising the operation launched by NUP on September 2, the police cited disturbances to public order, unnecessary traffic congestion, loss of business, and damage to property as reasons for the suspension.

They mentioned road accidents and a rally that incited violence and promoted sectarianism as examples.

In response to this decision, Kyagulanyi has reiterated his plans to continue the campaign, which has seen rallies across the country.

Regarding the police ban, Kyagulanyi questioned why the police did not stop the Cindy and Sheebah concert, which attracted thousands of people from different parts of the country.

"I want to congratulate my two sisters, Cindy and Sheebah, for putting up such a powerful show last night.

I thank the multitude of fans who turned up to support their artistes,,"he said.

"Very importantly, I hope we can all see that the fake bomb scare was a creation of the panicky regime to block our activities," he stated.

Kyagulanyi expressed hope that the police would not claim that terrorists only appear during NUP tours while other gatherings continue without incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He insisted that the police have no right to grant or deny permission for public assemblies.

Kyagulanyi clarified that their communication was intended to inform, not seek permission, as required by law.

He added that they would not respect any orders that are not legally justified.

Last week, Kyagulanyi also criticised the Deputy Inspector General of Police Tumusiime Katsigazi's statement, saying it resembled a statement from an NRM functionalist rather than a neutral position maintained by the police.

Katsigazi's statement asserted that NUP tours could not proceed because Kyagulanyi had allegedly attacked President Museveni and threatened to overthrow the elected government during an address in the Luweero district.

" Let Ugandans and the world know that we are continuing our mobilization, regardless of what Museveni, using the police, may do to put an end to our popularity," Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi recently embarked on a national tour, visiting various places such as Mayuge, Busia, Mbale, Mbarara, Kasese, Kabale, Arua, and Luweero, attracting thousands of attendees everywhere he went.