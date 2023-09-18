Somalia: Somali Officials Wounded in Al-Shabaab Attack Airlifted to Abroad

16 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The officials who were wounded in the Al-Shabaab attack in the Mudug region's Las Gacmey district are reported to be airlifted to abroad for medical treatment.

The officials, including Galmudug state president Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor-Qoor who were brought to Mogadishu, boarded a plane at Aden Abdulle airport on Saturday, heading to an undisclosed country.

Galmudug's security minister told VOA that Qoor Qoor's health condition is good, but he suffered minor injuries, mainly bruises from the debris of the collapsed house.

A car laden with explosives was targeted in the Las Gacmey early on Friday morning, but the attempt failed to reach its intended target after soldiers protecting the regional leader fired at the VBIED. It went off the gate but the extent of the blast brought the army camp to the ground.

The attack comes as the SNA set to end the first phase of the war against Al-Shabab and start the second phase in the Southwest and Jubaland states of southern Somalia.

It is not the first time that al-Shabab has assaulted places where government forces are stationed; they most recently did it in Mahas district, Cawsweyne, and Awdhegle towns, targeting military bases housing the Somali troops.

