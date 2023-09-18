Kenya: Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Released By Abductors in Limuru

18 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Mungiki leaders Maina Njenga was released by his abductors after spending 24 hours with them.

Njenga was dumped in Limuru, Kiambu County at about 10.15 pm and offered fare home after being warned not to say anything about his ordeal.

He then took a motorbike to his Banana home where he had been picked up by his abductors on Saturday night.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru confirmed the release and accused police of being behind the same.

"Client Maina Njenga finally released by the rogue police hit squad after our press conference," he said.

His brother Njoroge Kamunya too confirmed Njenga had been released.

The release came hours after Azimio La Umoja coalition said Njenga was taken by rogue police officers who did not identify themselves.

"The abductors were therefore easily part of the Special Support Unit that terrorized Kenyans during the anti-tax protests. The SSU is therefore very much alive, active and determined to intimidate and even harm Kenyans," said Azimio in a statement.

The police are yet to comment on the issue.

Further, Azimio said, the former sect leader was set to appear in court on Monday and his abduction was meant to interfere with the court proceedings.

"The arrest is therefore clearly an attempt to interfere with that scheduled pre-trial."

"Maina's abduction is also part of the ongoing targeting and intimidation of opposition leaders by the Kenya Kwanza. It is an attempt to distract Kenyans from the Kenya Kwanza messes like rising cost of fuel and food," the team said.

They also called for the immediate release of Njenga and declared should anything happen to him they would hold Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome responsible.

His abduction happened in Banana area, Kiambu on Saturday night.

The motive of the incident is yet to be disclosed.

Njenga is expected in Makadara court on Monday for a pre-trial of his case.

It is not the first time such drama happens to him. It is the latest drama.

