Ethiopia: News - Ethiopian Communications Authority Extends Deadline for Second Telecom License

15 September 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has announced a 20-day extension for submitting requests for qualification (RFQ) for the coveted second full-service nationwide telecommunications license.

Initially, the RFQ submission date was set for 15 September, 2023. However, the ECA said it has received concerns and requests from several prospective investors to extend the deadline for RFQ submission. The authority fully concurred with these requests and, as a result, has pushed the deadline to 6 October, 2023.

The latest announcement has raised concerns about the authority's ability to execute its plan to grant the much-awaited second telecommunications license by the end of 2023. Only a month ago, Balcha Reba, the Director General of ECA, confidently stated that all the essential groundwork for the second license tender process had been finalized. However, this recent announcement casts doubt on the authority's readiness to proceed with the licensing procedure as scheduled.

The authority unveiled its request for qualifications (RFQ) on 30 June, 2023, and set a submission deadline of 15 September, 2023. Balcha announced that upon receiving bids, the next phase of the licensing process, the request for proposal, would commence. This second phase was estimated to last two to three months, potentially paving the way for the issuance of the third license in either November or December 2023.

Reports have indicated that only a select few global companies have expressed interest in becoming the third telecom provider in Ethiopia. One such renowned company is the French telecommunications giant Orange, which has also shown interest in bidding for a minority stake in the Ethiopian telecom market. Following the reinstatement of the tendering process by the government in November, international telecom operators were invited to showcase their interest in this endeavor. Alongside Orange, E&, the UAE's largest telecom operator, is also contemplating a bid for a substantial 45% stake in Ethio Telecom.

Having secured one of the two licenses opened to private telecommunication operators in May 2021, Safaricom Ethiopia has emerged as the second telecom provider. Its successful bid of $850 million not only granted Safaricom Ethiopia the license but also obligated the company to invest a whopping $8.5 billion within a span of ten years. An additional milestone was reached by Safaricom Ethiopia when it became the second operator to introduce mobile money services following the acquisition of its license in May 2023.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.