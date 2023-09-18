Rwanda: Kagame Attends UN's Digital Day

President Paul Kagame attended the United Nations' Digital Day to discuss how technologies can accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), on Sunday, September 17.

He attended the session with Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, and Microsoft Vice Chair and President, who is also an SDG Advocate, Brad Smith, in New York, USA.

"In Africa, we are blessed to have a young and vibrant population, which is passionate about entrepreneurship and self-improvement. We cannot afford to have the digital divide stifle their creativity and productivity. Connecting them online, in a safe and meaningful manner, is... pic.twitter.com/4bwesIRzkO-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) September 17, 2023

The SDG Digital Day included unveiling an SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda, a showcase of game-changing digital solutions, and the launch of the High Impact Initiative on Digital Public Infrastructure.

It focuses on bringing SDG solutions to scale, including through high-impact initiatives for sustainable, inclusive digital transformation.

The event is organized in conjunction with the 2023 SDG Summit hosted by the UN General Assembly to mark the mid-point on the road to 2030 and step-up digital support to achieve the agenda.

According to the Office of the President, Kagame was also set to chair the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) which convenes Rwandan and international experts to offer strategic advice to the President and the Government of Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sustainable Development ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Council will discuss innovative and pragmatic interventions that drive Rwanda's socioeconomic transformation, as well as regional and global issues that are of importance to the country," a media advisory stated.

The President's agenda also includes the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly which will be held from September 19 to 23 and on September 26 where world leaders will discuss global issues.

Held under the theme "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all," this meeting will discuss key global issues, including climate change, poverty reduction, food security, war and armed conflicts, inflation, and other humanitarian needs that have been escalating in scale and cost.

Kagame is also scheduled to deliver Rwanda's National Statement on the second day of this meeting, according to the statement.