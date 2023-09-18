Uganda: Minister Babalanda Receives Medal for Championing HIV/Aids Fight in Uganda

Kampala — The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda received an award from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for her contribution towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

The medal was presented to the Minister by the UNAIDS Executive Director, Ms. Winnie Byanyima during a meeting held at the Office of the President in Kampala yesterday.

"I have been honoured and pleasantly surprised to receive a medal from @UNAIDS delivered by the Exec. Dir, Hon. @Winnie_Byanyima, in appreciation of my humble contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS. Thank you, my Sister, for your contribution as well," Hon.Babalanda tweeted shortly after receiving the medal.

During the engagement, Hon. Babalanda appreciated UNAIDS for its continuous and unwavering support in the fight against HIV/AIDS over the last 40 years.

"I would like nonetheless to single out the support from the UNAIDS Country office which has continuously provided technical assistance to the planning, implementation, coordination and oversight of the national HIV response. HIV/AIDS remains one of the areas with the most visible success that our government is proud of and the contribution of our partners to the HIV and AIDS efforts over the last 40 years has without doubt contributed to this success," Hon. Babalanda noted.