Uganda: UPC Party Intensifies National Mobilization

17 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Uganda People's Congress (UPC) announced that the Party has made tremendous strides in their quest to re-capture political power through General elections, come 2026.

The revelation was made in a Press Conference, held at UPC Headquarters located at Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

Arach Oyat Sharon, the UPC spokesperson, said the party has concluded political mobilization in the Districts of Apac and Kwania, in which UPC President and Member of Parliament for Lira City East, Jimmy Akena graced the Party mobilization activities on 8 September 2023.

" We encourage all Party leaders and general membership to continue doing Party work and keep their respective branches active as we prepare for the 2026 general elections," she said.

Arach said UPC is now ready to offer the leadership that unites and carries forward the country to high levels of development.

