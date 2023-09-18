Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Appoints Kivumbi Muzamiru

Kampala — Kivumbi Muzamiru has been named the new executive officer at Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau (UMMB) Old Kampala. The appointment represents a continuation of the bureau's goal to strengthen the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation across the Muslim healthcare system. Mr. Kivumbi replaces his former boss Dr Karama Saidi who retired from service in December 2022 after serving the Bureau for more than 10 years. Kivumbi will serve as the Executive secretary of UMMB for the next three years the medical arm of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

In a letter issued by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Secretary General Hon Muhamad Ali Aluma on 6 September 2022, I quote "Following the retirement of Dr. Karama Saidi as the Executive Secretary in December 2022, UMSC Management & UMMB board resolved to appoint Mr. Kivumbi Muzamiru as the interim Executive Secretary for UMMB.

Muslim Supreme Council Secretary General, Hon Council Aluma noted that, as the only Muslim Medical Bureau in the country that invests uniquely to enhance quality health service delivery in the Muslim-founded PNFPs, UMMB needed someone within the structure, young and with the experience to champion its strategic plan with 'Healthcare for all' and position its self as a national organization under Uganda Muslim Supreme Councils (UMSC), our hope is in this fresh face at the bureau to ensure this is achieved. Hon Aluma said.