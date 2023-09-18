Rwanda: Young Africans Donate Support to Rwandan Flood-Hit Communities

The management of Young Africans SC on Friday, September 15, donated 200 sacks of cement and 200 iron sheets to the families affected by the floods in Western and Northern provinces.

Held at World Food Programme (WFP)-Rwanda headquarters in Kicukiro, the function was attended by club officials led by president Hersi Said, head coach Miguel Gamondi and his technical staff and players among others.

At least 130 people were confirmed dead following the heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in Western and Northern Provinces in what could be the highest disaster-induced death toll recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years.

Over 5,000 homes, 17 roads and 26 bridges destroyed, a whole hospital was lost amid torrential rains that followed an extended drought.

The head of Young Africans community, Heris Said, said the donation would not entirely solve the problem but will help ease it.

"The relief aid shows the love of the Young Africans community to all vulnerable people, irrespective of their family and culture," Hersi said.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed, Rwanda and Rwandans are good friends to us so we want to show the love to the people. It is part of our culture, the charity to help the vulnerable people" he added

It has been in the Tanzanian side's culture to do donations and act of charity in every away game they play as a strong act which aims to return the favor to the community.

Young Africans are in the country where they play Al Marrikh in the second round first leg of the CAF Champions League at Kigali Pele Stadium which is currently as the home ground of the Sudanese side.

In retrospect, Yanga have mapped the group stage as their priority saying anything beyond that will just be a bonus to them.

The last season's CAF Confederation Cup finalists seem to have learned lessons on what they ought to do this season for them to earn a spot to play in the group stages after suffering an early exit at the same stage of the competition last season.