Rwanda: Travel Schedule Announced Ahead of New Academic Year

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has released the travel calendar, with boarding school students scheduled to return to their respective schools between September 21 and 24.

Classes for the new academic year are set to begin across the country on Monday, September 25.

Students from the districts of Nyaruguru, Ngororero, Burera, Musanze, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo will be the first to depart on September 21, according to NESA.

On September 22, students from the districts of Ruhango, Gisagara, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rulindo, Gakenke, Rwamagana, and Kayonza will follow, and then on September 23, will be students from the districts of Huye, Kamonyi, Gicumbi, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngoma, and Kirehe.

Finally, students from Nyarugenge, Gasabo, Kicukiro, Muhanga, Nyamagabe, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, and Bugesera districts will also depart on September 24, in time to begin the term on September 25.

To make travel easier, the government made arrangements for buses to transport students departing from Kigali and those passing through Kigali to other provinces to their schools. The meeting point will be Kigali Pele Stadium.

"Students beginning Senior One and Senior Four are required to present their admission letters, which indicate the schools where they have been placed by NESA," read part of the statement

The stadium will be closed by 3 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to send their children to school on time, according to the scheduled transport calendar, to avoid high turn-ups in the last days which may paralyze public transport.

Students were also encouraged to wear uniform and carry their student identification cards. Local governments are required to help ensure the programme runs smoothly.