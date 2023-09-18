Kenya: FKF Premier League Returns for Match Day Three After International Break

Nairobi — The FKF Premier League returns this weekend after the two-week international break, with several mouth-watering fixtures lined up across different venues.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, hosts Kakamega Homeboyz will take on Tusker FC in their second match of the season, in a re-match of last season's FKF Cup, where Homeboyz won 1-0.

Homeboyz have not started their season in the best of ways and lost 1-0 away to Murang'a Seal, just after their disastrous CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they were beaten 4-0 by Libya's Al Hilal Benghazi.

Homeboyz are keen to get their first victory of the season and playing at home will be crucial for them to get their season started.

Tusker meanwhile have four points from their first two matches, having won 1-0 away to Bandari FC and drew 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks just before the international break.

The brewers are keen on getting a win to keep their hopes for the league title alive and skipper Charles Momanyi says they are eyeing for a win.

"It will be a tough match. Yes, they have not had a good start to the season but that does not mean they are not a good team. They are playing at home and will be confident. For us we have trained well, and we are feeling confident for the match," said Momanyi.

He added; "We have built a very strong team with the new players that have come in. They have now understood the culture of the team and are also getting to know and understand the rest of the teammates."

The brewers won 1-0 in Kakamega last season, and replicated the same result in Nairobi in the second league. They are looking to complete a home and away sweep once again this season.

Elsewhere in Homa Bay Premier League new boys Shabana FC, also winless in two matches will host Police FC, who are nursing wounds from their 3-0 spanking at the hands of Posta Rangers.

The star-studded Police have not yet clicked, and have just one point from the opening day draw against Sharks. Police will be keen to get a win but it will not be easy against Shabana, who will rely on the home-ground advantage, with their vocal fans.

In Mombasa, Bandari FC will host Ulinzi Stars at the Mbaraki Complex, with the soldiers, under the tutelage of Bandari's former coach Anthony Kimani seeking their first win of the season.

The dockers lost their opening game of the season at home to Tusker FC but bounced back to beat Sofapaka 1-0 in Nairobi. Ulinzi have lost back to back matches, suffering defeat away to Nzoia Sugar and Gor Mahia.

With a new side, Bandari FC seem to have found momentum, and will be keen to get another win to bounce into the top four in the standings.

In Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar, with four points from two matches, will be playing their second home game of the season when they host Bidco United.

FKF Premier League Saturday fixtures (All fixtures at 3pm)

Bandari FC vs Ulinzi Stars (Mbaraki Complex, Mombasa), Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker FC (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega), AFC Leopards vs Muhoroni Youth (Moi Sports Centre Kasarani), Nzoia Sugar vs Bidco United (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma), Shabana vs Kenya Police (Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay).