Kenya: At Least 4 People Killed After Vehicle Runs Over IED in Mandera

Nairobi — At least four civilians were on Saturday killed when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Qurqura area, Elwak, Mandera County.

Reports indicate that three died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries receiving medical attention hospital.

Police at the scene established that eight people were injured in the accident that happened on Saturday afternoon few kilometers from Lafey.

Police said eight others were injured after the matatu that was plying from Mandera to Wajir was hit by a set IED by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists.

Officers stated that the Improvised Explosive Device set on a murram road targeted security vehicles plying along the route.

On Sunday, locals reported the terrorists raided Bambo West village in Mandera North and torched about houses.

The locals claim the gang kidnapped three young men from the area in the attack and that the motive is yet to be known.

Police are still investigating the claims amidst the pressure to restore stability in Mandera which is one of the worst affected by al-Shabaab attacks due to its proximity to the border.

Details have emerged that the Al-Shabaab control more than half of the county which has adversely affected service delivery in various parts of the county.

"We can't deliver services in some areas. Al Shabaab controls more than 60 percent of the county which is affecting our work," he said.