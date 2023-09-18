Kenya: At Least 4 People Killed After Vehicle Runs Over IED in Mandera

17 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — At least four civilians were on Saturday killed when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Qurqura area, Elwak, Mandera County.

Reports indicate that three died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries receiving medical attention hospital.

Police at the scene established that eight people were injured in the accident that happened on Saturday afternoon few kilometers from Lafey.

Police said eight others were injured after the matatu that was plying from Mandera to Wajir was hit by a set IED by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists.

Officers stated that the Improvised Explosive Device set on a murram road targeted security vehicles plying along the route.

On Sunday, locals reported the terrorists raided Bambo West village in Mandera North and torched about houses.

The locals claim the gang kidnapped three young men from the area in the attack and that the motive is yet to be known.

Police are still investigating the claims amidst the pressure to restore stability in Mandera which is one of the worst affected by al-Shabaab attacks due to its proximity to the border.

Details have emerged that the Al-Shabaab control more than half of the county which has adversely affected service delivery in various parts of the county.

"We can't deliver services in some areas. Al Shabaab controls more than 60 percent of the county which is affecting our work," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.