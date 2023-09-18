Kenya: Kisumu Girls High School Closed Indefinitely After Students Rampage Over Entertainment Music

Kisumu — Kisumu Girls High School has been closed indefinitely and students sent home.

A teacher speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that all classes have been affected by the abrupt closer.

The teacher said trouble started last night when the administration declined to have a music in the school.

"The students were eager to have music as an entertainment but the management declined the program last night," the teacher said.

Last night, it is reported that the students went on rampage, with some sitting on the fields, refusing to go sleep.

The matter escalated on Sunday, with students being rowdy and making noise in the school.

The source further noted that after deliberations, the administration opted to release the students home to ease the building tension