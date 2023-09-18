Kenya: Kisumu Girls High School Closed Indefinitely After Students Rampage Over Entertainment Music

17 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Girls High School has been closed indefinitely and students sent home.

A teacher speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that all classes have been affected by the abrupt closer.

The teacher said trouble started last night when the administration declined to have a music in the school.

"The students were eager to have music as an entertainment but the management declined the program last night," the teacher said.

Last night, it is reported that the students went on rampage, with some sitting on the fields, refusing to go sleep.

The matter escalated on Sunday, with students being rowdy and making noise in the school.

The source further noted that after deliberations, the administration opted to release the students home to ease the building tension

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.