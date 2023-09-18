Kenya: Regional Healthcare Exhibition Closes in Nairobi

16 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tony Clark

Nairobi — East Africa's biggest healthcare expo, Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa, ended yesterday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The three-day event attracted over 5,000 government officials, healthcare professionals, and investors from across the globe.

The latest healthcare and lab innovations were exhibited.

In parallel, the event hosted a series of CPD-accredited conferences.

"With the increase in international pavilions, the conference has provided an ideal platform for the East Africa healthcare industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world," Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, said.

Some of the companies that took part in the event include Al Fahim Healthcare Solutions LLC, Siemens Healthcare, and Leader Healthcare from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Crown Healthineers from Kenya, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Company Ltd. (Snibe) from China, Mindray, and United Imaging, among others.

"The exhibition has enabled health stakeholders to determine the best course of action to deliver good and quality healthcare across the East African region," Coleman added.

Among the countries present for the just concluded conference were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Pakistan, and India, among others.

The conference also included a Leaders Summit, where discussions on Kenya's dynamic potential and global healthcare innovation were discussed

