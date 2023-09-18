Kenya: Stop the Arrogance! Gachagua Tell CS Kuria, Ndii Over Fuel Increase Debate

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria against arrogance and insensitive talk on issues bedeviling Kenyans, especially on the recent spike in oil prices.

On public arenas and on his X account, Kuria has been boldly attacking critics of the President William Ruto administration over the recent hike in fuel prices in what has been misconstrued as 'mockery over the welfare of Kenyans'.

Gachagua who jetted into the country Sunday after a visit to Colombia told CS Kuria alongside other public servants to exercise caution while addressing Kenyans, especially on issues surrounding their welfare.

"I would like to remind them that although the people of Kenya did not employ them directly, they decisively elected H.E President William Ruto, who in turn appointed them Cabinet Secretaries and Advisors. And hence by virtue of this -they are employed by Kenyans. You Do Not address your employer with arrogance. Do so with Humility and Decorum," he said.

The Deputy President insisted that arrogant rhetoric by a section of leaders doesn't reflect the government's position as he explained that the issue of fuel prices is a worldwide challenge.

"Things will get better as we move along. The Government remains aware of and is sensitive to the challenges Kenyans are facing today; the arrogant statements by a few leaders DO NOT, in Any Way, reflect the official Government position or that of President William Ruto,"Gachagua stated.

The Acting in Command expressed that exchanges between public servants and the citizens aimed at dashing the hopes on the global issues concerning fuel prices fall on insensitivity.

"Kenyans, like the rest of the world, are going through difficult Economic times and leaders should address them with Sensitivity and Empathy. Responsible leaders should be sensitive and inspire Hope to the People-the Hope for a Better tomorrow," Gachagua noted.

The Deputy President warned Cabinet Secretaries against demoralizing Kenyans noting that their conduct is ridicule to President William Ruto's efforts to encourage servant Leadership.

"Talking down on the people and demoralizing those who look up to them for solutions and a way out of the difficult situation they find themselves in is not good leadership. Please Do Not SPITE the People of Kenya," said Gachagua.

Without mincing his words, Kuria told those bashing President William Ruto's administration to remain silent or drill their 'oil boreholes' to alleviate the crisis insisting the increased fuel prices crisis is a global issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From morning till evening If you keep saying the fuel price has gone up, why don't you dig your own oil well? Those people making noise, If they have their own well, I'm ready to start digging tomorrow," he said.

The Trade Cabinet Secretary Boss has been vocal about preparing Kenyans for a tough time ahead following the escalating fuel prices saying the pain at the pump will continue until next year in February.

On his X handle, the CS urged Kenyans to brace for the shocks.

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February," he posted.

Kuria would later term his sentiments as an act of responsibility over the factual status of the escalating fuel prices attributing the increase to global and climate change issues.

"I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February. And El Nino is coming in 3 weeks that will last till March. These are global and climate change driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want," he said.