Kenya: Net-Nai Netball Tournament Set to Revolutionise Sport in Kenya

16 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Excitement is building among netball enthusiasts in Kenya ahead of the highly anticipated Neti-Nai tournament.

This groundbreaking tournament will provide a platform for more than 80 players from different clubs and schools to showcase their skills in a high-level domestic competition.

Among the 80 exceptional talents will be current players of the national team, whose participation in the tournament is projected to add an extra spice of competitiveness and prestige.

The players will be put in eight teams of ten players each, which will then face each other in a round-robin format, consisting of two pools.

The top two finishers in each group will advances to the semis, which is expected to set a spicy tone for the final.

With top-notch skills and fierce determination on display, netball lovers are in for a treat as they witness Kenya's finest athletes compete in the Neti-Nai tournament.

It's a spectacle that promises to captivate and inspire.

