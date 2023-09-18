Kenya: CS Kuria Justifies Fuel Price Increase Projection, Links It to Climate Change

Nairobi — Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has come out to defend his projection of a possible increase in fuel prices until February 2024, in what has been described by his critics as a 'mockery' of Kenyans welfare.

Kuria termed his sentiments as an act of responsibility over the factual status of the escalating fuel prices attributing the increase to global and climate change issues.

"I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February. And El Nino is coming in 3 weeks that will last till March. These are global and climate change driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want," he said.

Yesterday, Kuria scoffed at those criticizing the Kenya Kwanza government for the escalating fuel prices whose spiral effect is increased cost of living.

Without mincing his words, Kuria told those bashing President William Ruto's administration to remain silent or drill their 'oil boreholes' to alleviate the crisis insisting the increased fuel prices is a global issue.

"From morning till evening If you keep saying the fuel price has gone up, why don't you dig your own oil well? Those people making noise, If they have their own well, I'm ready to start digging tomorrow," he said.

The CS has been vocal about preparing Kenyans for tough times ahead following escalating fuel prices saying the pain at the pump will continue until next year in February.

On his X handle, the CS urged Kenyans to brace for the shocks.

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February," he posted.

On Thursday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised fuel prices upwards to Sh16.96 for petrol, diesel (Sh21.32), and kerosene (Sh33.13).

This means that a liter of petrol, diesel, and kerosene will now retail at Sh211.64, Sh200.99, and Sh202.61 per liter in Nairobi.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 4.80% from US$739.21 per cubic metre in July 2023 to US$774.67 per cubic metre in August 2023; Diesel increased by 12.52% from US$701.99 per cubic metre to US$789.89 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 19.79% from US$690.58 per cubic metre to US$827.26 per cubic metre," EPRA announced.

Fuel is a key cog in various sectors, including transportation, industries, and homes, and a slight rise can have a negative impact on them.

An increase in prices means that the above players will be forced to pass on extra costs to consumers, coming at a time when the majority of them are facing tough economic times amid high costs of living.