Kenya: Omanyala Marginally Misses Out on Diamond Trophy Victory in Eugene

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala marginally missed out on the Diamond Trophy victory in Eugene on Saturday night, as he came home third, clocking an impressive 9.85, two hundredth of a second behind winner Christian Coleman of the United States.

Omanyala, who had been placed second in the Diamond League standings before the final in Eugene, showed his superb second half attack with a powerful thrust down the finish line.

In a photo finish however, Coleman edged out the victory, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the USA finishing second, also clocking 9.85.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, silver medalist from the World Championships in Budapest last month, struggled to come home at eighth in 10.61, but he seemed to have pulled a muscle in the last 40m and hobbled through to the finsh line.