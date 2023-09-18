Kenya: Unstoppable! - Faith Kipyegon Destroys Field to Clinch Diamond Trophy

Nairobi — Triple world record holder Faith Kipyegon showed her superb form and unmatched energy, as she stormed to her fourth career Diamond Trophy victory, clinching the win in Eugene on Saturday night in a meeting record of 3:50.72.

The double world champion was a class above the rest of the field, as she dominated the race from gun to tape in the penultimate race of her season, and bagging with her a handsome Sh4.4mn Diamond Trophy victory reward.

Kipyegon bolted to the front from the start, tucking in just behind the pacemaker Laurie Barton.

She ran the penultimate lap in 60.81 and at the bell, she had already grown her lead to almost 20 metres and she stormed away, blazing the track to a cheering crowd.

She had her eyes on the clock, perhaps looking to run a time close to her personal best which happens to be the world record, but she only managed to run a new Meet record in Eugene.

Ethiopia's Welteji Diribe was second in a new personal best time of 3:53.93, while Briton Laura Muir ran her fastest time this season at third in 3:55.16.

After Eugene, Kipyegon's attention will now switch to the World Road Running Championship in Riga next month.

Meanwhile earlier on, World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech once again failed to beat recently crowned World Champion Winfred Mutile Yavi, as the Kenyan turned Bahraini clinched the race.

Yavi clocked a new Asian record of 8:50.66, running the second fastest time ever, which also happens to be a world leading time and a meeting record.

Chepkoech finished second in 8:51.67, her fastest time this season.

She had attempted to outsprint Yavi at the final water jump, but the pint-sized Bahraini resisted and put on the afterburners herself and storm to victory, just as she did in Zurich.

Reigning World Junior Champion Faith Cherotich set a new Personal Best time as she finished third, clocking 8:59.65. Compatriot Jackline Chepkoech was fourth in 9:01.18.