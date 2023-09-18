Kenya: Zambians 'Slightly' Sorrowful After Loss to Kenya in 9-Goal Polo Tourney

Nairobi — Zambia polo team captain Niels Bojsen admits a tinge of pain after a narrow 3-2 loss to Kenya in their 9-Goal Polo Tournament at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday afternoon.

Bojsen said they would have loved to return to Lusaka with victory but for the excellence of the hosts who he conceded are a tough nut to crack.

"Definitely, there is a bit of pain but then again it is all good because it is no shame to lose to a strong team like Kenya. We have fought our best but Kenya came out on top so congratulations to them because they deserve it," Bojsen said.

Halfway through the duel, the sides were deadlocked in a barren draw before the match finally livened up in line with the sunny weather.

Jadini Nzomo and captain Archie Voorspuy scored for the hosts as Harry Millar got on the scoresheet for the Southern Africans.

Kenya's win came on the back of another triumph by the ladies' team, who defeated their Zambian counterparts 11-8 in their international match in July this year.

Two out of two losses notwithstanding, Bojsen is already looking forward to the next meeting between the two sides.

"We certainly hope we will be capable of giving it another go. I am quite sure there's a standing invitation for Kenya to come over to Zambia as the next step. Then, hopefully, we can win the next match," he said.

Bojsen exalted the organisation and reception they received in the lead-up to the tournament, noting the sportsmanship exhibited by their opponents.

"There's a longstanding history between Kenya and Zambia in terms of polo relations. We have been visiting each other countries and playing against each other. It has been really such a pleasure to be here and experience the Kenyan hospitality," the captain said.

Bojsen added: "From a sporting perspective, it has been a very great sportsmanship on display. In line with the whole ethos of polo there has been a lot of horse sending by players from across the country to enable us to come here and play."