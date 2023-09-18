Kenya: Education Officials Rule Out Closure of Kisumu Boys Following Unrest

Kisumu — Education officials have ruled out closing down Kisumu Boys High School following a fire outbreak on Sunday that gutted down a dormitory and a store.

Nyanza Regional Education Director Nelson Sifuna said Monday students will have to remain in school to continue with learning.

"This is third term, when students are preparing for examinations to move to the next level, they will not be sent home," said Sifuna.

He said a total of 260 students were affected when their dormitory went up in flames.

Sifuna said the fire was spotted in a school store that keeps mattresses before moving to an adjacent dormitory.

He noted that students, teachers and support staff moved in swiftly to remove students' property before the fire engulfed the whole building.

"I want to appreciate the prompt support to save the students property, we lost none in the fire," he said.

Fire fighters from Kisumu County Government and Kibos Sugar Factory managed to put out the burning fire.

Speaking at the school, Sifuna assured parents that all students were accounted for and there should be no cause of an alarm.

Injured students

However, a few students were treated after sustaining injuries during the rush to save items from the burning dormitory, others too were treated for shock.

"We are going to set up a desk for parents who are coming in to check on their students at the school," Sifuna announced.

He went further to ask parents not to panic noting that it is third term and the students require maximum concentration in class.

Kisumu County Commissioner Hussein Alassow announced that investigations are on to ascertain what could have caused the fire.

"The DCI team have kicked off investigations into this matter and at the moment it is still too early to say what caused the fire," he said.

This was the third fire incident in the school since 2022, leaving a trail of destruction as the school passed the buck to repair and put up new structures for parents.

In other fires, an electric malfaction was blamed for the outbreak.