Uganda: Man Wins Shs 300,000 in Sports Betting, Dies Mysteriously

A cloud of mystery hangs over Lyagooba Bar and Lodge in Jinja as police launch a manhunt for the bar owners in connection with the untimely death of a 40-year-old man, Ismael Kalende, a resident of Mpumudde Cell in the Southern division of Jinja city.

The incident occurred on the night of September 16, 2023, when Kalende, having recently won a betting prize of 300,000 Ugandan shillings for accurately predicting the score of an English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, decided to celebrate his good fortune with friends at Lyagooba Bar and Lodge.

Kalende's friends had collectively pledged to reward him with the prize money for his spot-on prediction. He received the money on the evening of September 15, 2023, and headed to the bar located in Mafubira Ward, Northern Division, Jinja City.

There, he reportedly ordered various types of alcohol, indulging himself while his friends cheered him on.

The shocking turn of events unfolded when Kalende's lifeless body was discovered outside the bar during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The circumstances surrounding his death raised suspicions, as it appeared that he may have died within the bar, with his body subsequently placed outside in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Operators of Lyagooba Bar and Lodge reportedly closed their establishment and went into hiding, further fueling suspicions of alcohol poisoning.

The Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary now holds Kalende's body, awaiting a postmortem examination before being handed over to his family for a proper burial.

James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the tragic death of Ismael Kalende and assured the public that investigations were underway.

Police have initiated a search for the bar owners to gather information about the circumstances leading to Kalende's death.

Mubi also took the opportunity to issue a warning to the public, urging individuals to refrain from excessive alcohol consumption due to its dangerous health implications and hazardous outcomes.

An anonymous friend of Kalende, who was part of the celebration, expressed their shock at the sudden turn of events.

Kalende had seemed happy and even generously bought a crate of beer for his friends as they celebrated his successful betting prediction.

The abrupt loss of their friend has left them deeply shaken and searching for answers.

The investigation into the mysterious death of Ismael Kalende continues, as authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident in Jinja.