Uganda: Music Industry Mourns as Singer Evelyn Lagu Dies

'Ogumanga' singer Evelyn Nakabira also known as Evelyn Lagu has passed on.

Lagu, who has been battling a kidney complication for a long spell died Monday morning, according to family sources.

Evelyn's death was also confirmed by fellow artist and President of the Uganda National Musicians Association (UNMF) Edirisa Musuza alias Eddie Kenzo.

"We took these pictures last Tuesday at the Jam session and I can't believe you're gone, dear Evelyn Lagu. You have fought a big battle my sister may your soul rest in peace," Kenzo said.

Kenzo's eulogies were followed by those of other artistes;

Musician Ali Buken alias Nubian Li: You did put up a good fight for dear life. May God grant you everlasting eternal peace Evelyn Lagu.

Evelyn Lagu has been struggling with kidney problems and most of our artists couldn't come out to help and they had the capability now your going to see most of them posting her everywhere 😠😠 REST WITH THE ANGELS LOVE #BasimaOgenze pic.twitter.com/RDAp1PSaw0-- EmmaMwanjeOfficial🇺🇬 (@emmamwanje256) September 18, 2023

Life is hard banange.RIP Evelyn Lagu 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m8d5jIAYDt-- Eddie Mutwe (@eddie_mutwe) September 18, 2023

After a lengthy battle with kidney complications, it is very absurd that the Lord has taken our beloved artist Evelyn LAGU to rest with the angels. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, relatives and the fanbase. pic.twitter.com/1nB4MUbsWY-- Zaake Francis (@ZaakeFrancis) September 18, 2023

We will always celebrate you Evelyn Lagu as a very strong woman RIP my friend 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/JTAk8okxPZ-- Levixone (@levixone) September 18, 2023

Innalilahi wa innah illaihi Raj unYou have been strong and kept the smile amidst all the pain. Olwanye mukwanoWumula mirembe Evelyn Lagu pic.twitter.com/rooSGo91KC-- REMA (@REMAUG1) September 18, 2023

In a heartbreaking moment for Uganda's music industry, we mourn the loss of Evelyn Lagu.May her soul find eternal peace pic.twitter.com/jmkpMIsIfi-- Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) September 18, 2023

The country has woken up to the devastating news of the passing of Evelyn Nakabira, alias Evelyn Lagu, who was a singer and actress. I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, relatives, friends and the entire entertainment industry during this difficult time. May her... pic.twitter.com/FYy6rQAvie-- Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) September 18, 2023

The entertainment industry has lost one of its own.Rest well musician Evelyn Lagu pic.twitter.com/BQXeTHamPL-- CALVIN THE ENTERTAINER 🇺🇬 (@calvinug) September 18, 2023

Oh, my Evelyn Lagu is gone. I had committed to help her raise money for treatment. RIP.-- Simon Kaggwa Njala (@SimonKaggwaNjal) September 18, 2023

Lagu has been in and out of hospital, both within the country and abroad, her most recent visit to Turkey sealed her fate when doctors confirmed to her that her immunity was low and could no longer handle medication.