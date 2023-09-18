Uganda's Independence Party to Start Country-Wide Tour

Uganda's Independence Party UPC is set to go on a countrywide mobilization and recruitment drive ahead of the 2026 elections.

The Party President Jimmy Akena says they have already harmonized an internal process that involves policy direction and structuring.

Akena says the next level will now be a mass recruitment exercise of new members and mobilizing existing leaders, a process that should conclude by 2025.

After this stage, the party will head to the field to mobilize its supporters and recruit new members.

UPC has in the past been characterized by power struggles leading to court battles. However, party president Akena whose term of office ends in 2025 is open to reconciliation.

Political researcher Dr. Patrick Wakida believes UPC's plan is ambitious.

"They can not rebuild as they claim. For several decades the ruling NRM have played politics with UPCs, leading to its failures. They were demonized by NRM, they cannot get numbers anymore," he said.

UPC joins the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the FDC that are currently undertaking mobilisation drives across the country.