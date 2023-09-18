Kenya Exports First Consignment of Avocados to India

18 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya has exported its first batch of avocados to India as the country seeks to expand its market in Asia.

Kenya Airways (KQ) Cargo shipped the consignment today from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The exports open new market opportunities for local avocado farmers.

"Kenya exports the first consignment of avocado to India, opening up new markets for avocado farmers," KQ announced on its LinkedIn page.

"We are glad that Kenya Airways Cargo is giving the required logistics support to ensure that Kenya is able to leverage on this new exciting opportunity for farmers, exporters and fresh produce associations."

Agrofood processor Kakuzi last year began exporting its first cargo of Hass variety avocados to Shanghai, China.

The export of fresh avocados to China follows the early January signing of two protocols to facilitate bilateral trade, mainly the export of avocados and aquatic products from Kenya to China, by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.