Morocco: Earthquake - Message of Thanks From HM the King to National Coordinator of UK International Search and Rescue Team

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent a message of thanks to Mr. Russell Gauden, National Coordinator of the UK International Search and Rescue Team, who took part in the rescue efforts following the earthquake that struck the High Atlas region.

In this message, HM the King expresses His heartfelt thanks for all the efforts made by this team to provide assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the High Atlas region.

The Sovereign instructs Mr. Gauden to convey His sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of the team, who have shown a keen spirit of solidarity to save lives, search for survivors and provide humanitarian aid.

«The affected families and, in fact, the entire Moroccan people, are deeply grateful for your team's dedicated work and for giving concrete substance to the lofty values underpinning humanitarian action, » stressed the Sovereign.

« I want you to know that we deeply appreciate UK ISAR's effective contribution in tackling the consequences of this terrible tragedy, » noted the Sovereign, stressing that « the Moroccan people will always remember the dedication, keen sense of duty and mobilization of your search and rescue team in these difficult circumstances ».