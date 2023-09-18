South Africa: Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Officially Opens 50th Worldwide Congress of International Association of Hydrogeologists in Cape Town, 19 Sept

17 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo, will officially open the 50th Worldwide Congress of International Association of Hydrogeologists to be held in Cape Town from 18 to 22 September 2023.

During the congress, speakers from several institutions across the globe and groundwater experts will engage on alternative water sources, particularly surface water and underground water governance and chart a way forward on water security. They will further look at the changing local and global change pressures and drivers, such as urbanization, climate change, weather variability, resource degradation, amongst other topics to be covered.

The International Association of Hydrogeologists is a scientific and educational charitable organisation of more than 4000 scientists, engineers, water managers and other professionals working in the fields of groundwater resource planning, management, and protection, founded in 1956.

Members of the media are invited, attend, and cover official opening of the congress as follows:

Date: 19 September 2023

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Time: 09:00

For media confirmations, kindly contact Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345 / tshonaa@dws.gov.za or Sinethemba Madolo on 063 501 0223 / madolos@dws.gov.za.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.