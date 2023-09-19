Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority Bans Over 100 Cosmetic Products

Rwandasd Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on Monday, September 18 released a list of banned products including over 130 types of body lotions, soaps and creams that contain prohibited ingredients.

The list includes cosmetic products that contain skin whitening agents and chemicals such as hydroquinone, kojic acid, steroids and mercury.

Rwanda FDA announced that the importation and distribution of the named products will not be allowed.

The agency added that any cosmetic product not mentioned on the list but which contains the prohibited ingredients or contains maximum tolerable concentration was also banned from the Rwandan market.

In Rwanda, campaigns against the sale and use of skin bleaching creams have been running for years. Imports and sale of skin bleaching products are also illegal.