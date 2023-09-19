Tanzania: UK Opens Chevening Scholarships Application for 2024/-2025 Academic Year

THE United Kingdom (UK) has opened an application for Chevening Scholarships for prospective students wishing to study in the UK in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The scholarship offers full financial support to study for any eligible master's degree at over 150 UK universities while also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

"If you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you," said the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Concar in his press release issued on Monday.

Adding; "There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before 7th November".

Mr Concar said the Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to become future leaders.

"Candidates must show how a UK master's degree will help them to create positive change in their country.

"There is no Chevening type. We get successful applications from people of all backgrounds and ages. We want to see that you have curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals," said Mr Concar.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government's global scholarship programme which began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme.

Mr Concar said since 1983 over 300 alumni from Tanzania were leading positive change in their communities and sectors as part of the UK's ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Further, he said there are over 55,000 alumni worldwide and a thriving alumni community in Tanzania where they can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice and contacts while after studies they should feel well-equipped to join the network and make a real difference in Tanzania.