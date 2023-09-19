South Africa: De Beers' Venetia Diamond Mine Suspends Operations After At Least 20 Die in a Bus and Truck Collision

De Beers' Venetia diamond mine in Limpopo has suspended operations after at least 20 people died when a truck and a bus transporting miners to work collided. Authorities are still investigating the tragic accident.

At least 20 people died on Sunday, 17 September, in Musina, Limpopo, when a bus transporting miners to De Beers' Venetia diamond mine collided with a truck on the R572. The victims included 18 miners who worked for Murray & Roberts and the drivers of the two vehicles.

The horrific accident occurred late on Sunday as the workers were being transported to the mine for the night shift. It's alleged that the truck, which was transporting steel, veered off from its lane into oncoming traffic. After colliding, the two vehicles caught fire.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani visited the crash scene on Monday. A task team including members of the Musina Municipality, Venetia mine, Murray & Roberts, police and traffic departments has been formed.

"It's painful to lose people like this. I'm appealing to the nation to give space to law enforcement officers to do their job. We are working together with the management of Venetia mine. I believe the families of the deceased will be contacted in due course," Radzilani said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. Four passengers who were injured were still in hospital on Monday. Venetia is situated about...