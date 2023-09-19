South Africa: West Coast Flower Season Blossomed With Joy and an Influx of Tourism

This year's flower season along the West Coast has brightened up the landscape, and an influx of tourists has been good for local businesses.

This year's flower season on the West Coast attracted around 40,000 visitors to national parks. And it's not only the parks that were busy - those selling goods alongside the roads and at farm stalls also welcomed the extra business.

When Daily Maverick visited Clanwilliam, visitor numbers were dropping off as flower season drew to a close. In the Biedouw Valley, a popular spot to view the blooms, human visitors were scarce. It was mostly goats, sheep and cattle roaming among the bright yellow and orange flowers.

At one spot, Paul and Mariana Bramhall unpacked their camp chairs and sat outside soaking up the silence. The couple drove from Kleinmond - a trip of almost 400km - to enjoy the flowers.

Further on in the valley, we found Peter Mans watching his wife Henrietta taking photos in a field. They had come from Somerset West, 300km away.

This year, the flowers bloomed earlier than usual after heavy rains in the region.

Read more here: In photos: Namaqualand flowers bloom after rainy winter

In Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape, the flowers are abundant.

SANParks said there had been almost 6,000 day visitors to the Namaqua National Park in August, while...