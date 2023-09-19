Uganda: MK Movement Supporters Launch 'Safe Birth Delivery' Campaign

In a proactive move to address the pressing issue of maternal mortality and neonatal morbidity rates, supporters of the MK Movement in Tororo have initiated a "Safe Birth Delivery" campaign.

This initiative involves the distribution of mama kits to expectant mothers across the district, with the aim of safeguarding the health of both mothers and newborns. The campaign seeks not only to make a significant impact locally but also to contribute to reducing these alarming rates nationwide.

The MK Movement supporters in Tororo launched their campaign at the Paya Primary School playgrounds. Prior to their outreach activities, they expressed their support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, their presidential hopeful.

However, the core focus of the day was to address the healthcare challenges facing the local community.

Opondo Dem Gaster, an MK Mobilizer in the Bukedi region, emphasized the importance of improving the health situation for residents in the district.

"Since health is wealth," noted Micheal Okoth, another MK Mobilizer, the group began their campaign with a thorough cleaning exercise, targeting various public spaces such as trading centers and health facilities.

The highlight of the day was the distribution of mama kits to expectant mothers in the area, as the supporters recognized the challenges faced by many mothers in the district.

According to the MK Movement supporters, some expectant mothers have been turning to traditional birth attendants due to difficulties affording the mandatory mama kits required at health facilities.

Joyce Oketch, a mother in Tororo, shared her experience, stating that when visiting health facilities, they are often asked to provide mama kits, which many cannot afford.

The team's mission will extend beyond the Paya region, as they plan to traverse the entire district, distributing mama kits to mothers in need.

Additionally, the MK Movement supporters are set to launch another project, providing sanitary pads to schoolgirls, further addressing critical healthcare needs in the community.

The World Health Organization's 2020 report on maternal mortality highlights the importance of such interventions in reducing maternal deaths globally. In 2020, an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths occurred worldwide.

The efforts of organizations like the MK Movement supporters in Tororo are expected to contribute to a decline in these statistics and a brighter future for expectant mothers and their newborns.