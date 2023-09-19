Rwandan Rapper Young CK, 22, Dies in Canada

18 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Frank Ntarindwa

Twenty-two-year-old Rwandan singer and songwriter Calvin Kangahe Ngabo commonly known as Young CK who lived in Canada, has reportedly passed away in Ottawa, Canada.

The news of his passing, which was first reported by local outlet Igihe, indicated that he died on the night of September 17, and investigation on the cause of his death is still ongoing.

Young CK stepped into the spotlight with his debut song 'Umugabo,' released in 2020. The song was later remixed featuring numerous rappers like Ish Kevin, Bull dog, Young Grace, Diplomat, Prime Mazimpaka and the mastermind behind the project Shizzo.

The singer and songwriter later on released a couple of singles including 'Tornado', 'Doubts', 'Umuarava', '420', 'We outside', 'Ndi Powa', to mention but a few.

The rapper was also among the performers of Platini's concert on September 2. Last year, he also performed at The Ben and Nel Ngabo's concert in Ottawa.

Born in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge district in Kigali city, Young CK is the last born in a family of three. He has been living in Canada since 2017 to pursue his studies.

Young CK's appearance on the music scene started in 2019 and has been making unique statements with his craft, garnering huge audience appeal. He was among the promising young rappers to keep an eye on.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.