Rwandan Rapper Young CK, 22, Dies in Canada

Twenty-two-year-old Rwandan singer and songwriter Calvin Kangahe Ngabo commonly known as Young CK who lived in Canada, has reportedly passed away in Ottawa, Canada.

The news of his passing, which was first reported by local outlet Igihe, indicated that he died on the night of September 17, and investigation on the cause of his death is still ongoing.

Young CK stepped into the spotlight with his debut song 'Umugabo,' released in 2020. The song was later remixed featuring numerous rappers like Ish Kevin, Bull dog, Young Grace, Diplomat, Prime Mazimpaka and the mastermind behind the project Shizzo.

The singer and songwriter later on released a couple of singles including 'Tornado', 'Doubts', 'Umuarava', '420', 'We outside', 'Ndi Powa', to mention but a few.

The rapper was also among the performers of Platini's concert on September 2. Last year, he also performed at The Ben and Nel Ngabo's concert in Ottawa.

Born in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge district in Kigali city, Young CK is the last born in a family of three. He has been living in Canada since 2017 to pursue his studies.

Young CK's appearance on the music scene started in 2019 and has been making unique statements with his craft, garnering huge audience appeal. He was among the promising young rappers to keep an eye on.