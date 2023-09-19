Rwanda: Kagame Chairs Presidential Advisory Council in New York

18 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, September 17, chaired the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) meeting which discussed innovative and practical solutions for sustaining Rwanda's socio-economic progress.

The meeting which brought together Rwandan and international experts who offer strategic advice to the President and the government also discussed regional and global issues of importance to the country.

Held annually, PAC brings together eminent figures from various sectors including academic, investment, and the private sector, who advise the President and the Rwandan government on strategic development, choices, and initiatives. It was established in 2007.

"Today's meeting discussed innovative and practical solutions towards sustaining Rwanda's socio-economic progress, as well as regional and global issues of importance to the country," the President's Office noted.

Though membership evolves from time to time, the Council has had a few constant faces, mainly renowned individuals who continue to contribute to Rwanda's development, such as Saddleback Church Founder Pastor Rick Warren.

Others include former Alltel CEO Scott T Ford, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Westrock Group, a private investment firm he founded with his father in 2013, and Rwandan economist Donald Kaberuka, who was the president of the African Development Bank from September 2005 until September 2015.

Discussions at PAC are aimed at identifying innovative and pragmatic interventions that drive Rwanda's socio-economic development.

