South Africa: Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga On Collision Resulting in 22 Deaths On Venetia Road in Limpopo

press release

Minister Chikunga deeply saddened by tragic collision in Limpopo

Transport Minister, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed deep sorrow and sadness at the tragic loss of multiple lives following a major collision on the D2692 Venetia Road between Musina and De Beers mine in the Vhembe area, Limpopo province.

The horrific crash occurred yesterday, Sunday, 17 September 2023 in the afternoon resulting in the tragic and unnecessary deaths of twenty-two (22) people and four (4) people taken to hospital for varying degrees of injuries. Many of the crash victims lost their lives at the scene, while others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reports received thus far indicate that the crash involved a bus transporting mine workers from Venetia Mine and a truck on the R572 road towards Musina. It is alleged that the bus and the truck collided head on resulting in both vehicles catching alight. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation at this point with crash reconstruction and investigation teams and law enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Police Service and provincial investigation teams dispatched to the scene.

Minister Chikunga has extended her deep and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the individuals who tragically lost their lives and those who were injured in this devastating incident.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time of great grief and sorrow.

We extend our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to all the individuals who sustained injuries in the crash and wish them a speedy recovery and return to good health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We don't have word enough to express our shock and sadness at this horrific incident. The loss of so many lives and injuries among the working class leaves a permanent telling blow on the socio-economic well-being of the country and families and loved ones lose bread winners and are torn apart when such tragedy strikes." said Minister Chikunga

Minister Chikunga has emphasised the importance of vigilance and alertness among all road users to prevent such tragic occurrences. One life lost on our roads remains one too many.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), an entity of the Department of Transport has been tasked to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the crash and provide a preliminary report.

Minister Chikunga calls upon all road users to exercise caution, to adhere to the traffic laws and to prioritise safety while traveling.