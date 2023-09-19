South Africa: Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga On Collision Resulting in 22 Deaths On Venetia Road in Limpopo

18 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Chikunga deeply saddened by tragic collision in Limpopo

Transport Minister, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed deep sorrow and sadness at the tragic loss of multiple lives following a major collision on the D2692 Venetia Road between Musina and De Beers mine in the Vhembe area, Limpopo province.

The horrific crash occurred yesterday, Sunday, 17 September 2023 in the afternoon resulting in the tragic and unnecessary deaths of twenty-two (22) people and four (4) people taken to hospital for varying degrees of injuries. Many of the crash victims lost their lives at the scene, while others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reports received thus far indicate that the crash involved a bus transporting mine workers from Venetia Mine and a truck on the R572 road towards Musina. It is alleged that the bus and the truck collided head on resulting in both vehicles catching alight. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation at this point with crash reconstruction and investigation teams and law enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Police Service and provincial investigation teams dispatched to the scene.

Minister Chikunga has extended her deep and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the individuals who tragically lost their lives and those who were injured in this devastating incident.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time of great grief and sorrow.

We extend our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to all the individuals who sustained injuries in the crash and wish them a speedy recovery and return to good health.

We don't have word enough to express our shock and sadness at this horrific incident. The loss of so many lives and injuries among the working class leaves a permanent telling blow on the socio-economic well-being of the country and families and loved ones lose bread winners and are torn apart when such tragedy strikes." said Minister Chikunga

Minister Chikunga has emphasised the importance of vigilance and alertness among all road users to prevent such tragic occurrences. One life lost on our roads remains one too many.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), an entity of the Department of Transport has been tasked to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the crash and provide a preliminary report.

Minister Chikunga calls upon all road users to exercise caution, to adhere to the traffic laws and to prioritise safety while traveling.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.