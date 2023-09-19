Rwanda: Bank of Kigali PLC Announces Key Management Changes

Kigali, Rwanda, September 13, 2023 - Bank of Kigali Plc is pleased to announce significant changes to its Executive Management as part of an organisational restructuring designed to streamline its operations.

Following approval by the Board of Directors, Bank of Kigali Management has made the following key internal appointments:

· Mr. Désiré Rumanyika, who was serving as Chief Operating Officer, will transition into his new role as Chief Digital and Retail Officer. This move accompanies the Board's decision to merge the Digital Factory, Retail Banking, and Payment Departments, reflecting a strategic shift towards the digitization of retail banking.

· Ms. Rose Ngabire, who was the Head of Customer Experience Management, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, recognizing her remarkable contribution as the voice of the customer.

· Mr. Levi Gasangwa, the former Head of Corporate Banking, has been appointed Chief of Business and Corporate Solutions, where he will utilize his vast industry knowledge to achieve the bank's business objectives.

" We are pleased to announce these strategic changes in our organizational structure and the appointment of new members to our executive leadership team. Their wealth of experience and unwavering commitment aligns seamlessly with our mission to delight our customers and drive financial inclusion in the communities we serve. Together, we embark on a new chapter of innovation, resilience, and unwavering service to our customers," said Diane Karusisi, Bank of Kigali CEO.

Bank of Kigali reaffirms its commitment to providing excellent banking services and looks forward to the positive impact these changes will bring to the organization and its esteemed customers.

About Bank of Kigali Plc

Bank of Kigali Plc, the largest commercial bank in Rwanda by total assets, holds a distinctive position in the banking sector. Renowned for its robust financial performance and strong asset quality, it maintains an exceptional domestic franchise value. It is the first Rwandan bank to receive a credit rating, with an AA-/A1 from the Global Credit Rating Co., reflecting its systemic importance and solid capital position.

The Bank's ratings were upgraded in 2019 to AA- from AA+ with a stable outlook, while its short-term rating has been consistently affirmed at A+. Over the years, Bank of Kigali has consistently received prestigious accolades, including multiple back-to-back international and regional banking awards from esteemed bodies like Euromoney, The Banker, Global Finance Magazine, and EMEA Finance. Most recently, the bank was honored with the "Best Bank in Rwanda 2023" award by Global Finance for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence in the banking sector.