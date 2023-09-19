Rwanda: Gen Z Comedy Show Shifts to Camp Kigali

Renowned comedy show The Gen Z has successfully established itself among big and consistent comedy shows in Kigali. Its growing audience over time has seen its relocation from where it began, Art Rwanda-Ubuhanzi Incubation Center, to Mundi Center. The show has, yet again, shifted again to a bigger venue, Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) Camp Kigali, stating Thursday, September 21.

Organised by Rwandan funnyman Merci Ndaruhutse, commonly known as Fally Merci, Gen Z Comedy Show aims at promoting young upcoming comedians in the country to give them a platform to showcase their talent as one of the factors impeding the development of upcoming comedians. He is using the Gen Z concept to unearth new talents and give them an opportunity to thrive.

Talking to The New Times Ndaruhutse said he had to look for a bigger place for the show since seats at Mundi Center were always fully booked forcing attendees to stand during the show.

"We have a number of talented comedians lined up for the gigs, and we promise them spectacular performances. We are grateful to the fans who have supported us since our first editions in Rugando, and we hope that they will continue to support Gen Z comedy event," he said.

The comedy show will be headlined by comedians Killaman and Nsabi, Umuyange, Tizzy, Mavid and Pazzo, Mitsi, and Admin at 6:30 pm. Entrance fee is at RWF5, 000 regular and RWF10, 000 VIP.

Adding a melodic touch to the evening, Rwandan music sensation Kivumbi King is set to grace the stage with a musical performance at Camp Kigali.

The Gen Z show has seen the rise of comedians like Nepo, Demobe, Kamamata, Dudu, Bertin, Kadudu, Hubert, Cardinal, Zinzi, Muhinde, Admin, Barret, Clement, Mavide and Pazzo among others.