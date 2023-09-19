Tanzania: RC Warns Officers at Tunduma Border to Stop Soliciting Bribe

SONGWE Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Francis Michael has strongly warned police and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officers against soliciting bribe from truck drivers, so as to fast-track their border traversing movements.

The RC made the statement over the weekend in a meeting with the truck drivers, who reported that they are being pushed to bribe traffic police and TRA officers to be flagged off and cross the Tunduma Border Post without hitches.

The truck drivers said the situation undermines smooth passage from either Tanzania or Zambia through the border as it causes unnecessary jam.

Reacting, the RC said he will not tolerate unscrupulous officers and custom agents, who will be caught soliciting bribe, insisting that strict punishment, will be taken against them.

"It is unfathomed that truck drivers are forced to pay bribe so as to fulfil their rights of movement, we will not allow this to continue and all misbehaving officials, who tarnish the image of the region will be taken to task," Dr Michael said, while insisting on accountability and integrity.

To enhance collective surveillance against dishonest officials, Dr Michael encouraged the drivers to use their smartphones to audio or video tape any officials requesting bribes.

He said the footage will form the basis of evidence for legal process to timely make accountable all the wrongdoers through the corruption combating machineries and the courts of law.

He said the police force in the region for a long time has been demonstrating an outstanding performance to enable flow of goods and services, which are keys for the development of the country.

In a related development, the RC noted that the government is addressing congestion by expanding the road to handle many vehicles at once.

On safety and security of truck drivers, Dr Michael directed police to undertake 24/7 patrol alongside the roads to prevent robbers, who use the congestion as an opportunity to steal drivers' possessions from their parked car.

Equally, he urged all drivers to resume their daily operations as the government improves the road's infrastructures.