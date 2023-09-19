Tanzania: Clean Energy Use Campaign Reaches Maasai Communities in Siha

Kilimanjaro — Oryx Energies Tanzania in collaboration with the Doris Mollel Foundation has educated Maasai communities in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region, over right and safe use of cooking gas.

The awareness education was part of the campaign run by the Oryx Energies meant to change lives of Tanzanians by turning them to the use of clean cooking energy.

Team of the Oryx Gas led by the company's Marketing Manager Peter Ndomba and the staff of the Doris Mollel Foundation went to houses of the Maasai people and educated them.

"We understand the duty we have in progressing education over safe use of gas stoves. We have done it to different social groups in the country. We have now decided to reach out to the Maasai communities for awareness education and donating gas cylinders and stoves," Mr Ndomba stated.

He thanked lawmaker for Siha constituency, Dr Godwin Mollel, who is Health Deputy Minister, for his efforts to enable the company reach out to Maasai communities in the area.

He assured that the initiative will ensure that all social groups are reached so that more people start to use clean energy for cooking.