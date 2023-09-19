Kenya: Hearing of Case Facing Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Set for December 4

Nairobi — The hearing of the case facing former Mungiki leader Mana Njenga is now set for December 4.

This is after Njenga appeared before the Makadara Law courts on Monday together with his elder brother Peter Njoroge and his aide Felix Lekishe.

Njenga is charged with among other things planning of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya demonstrations.

On Sunday night, Njenga who had been abducted was released after 24 hours.

Njenga was dumped in Limuru, Kiambu County at about 10.15 pm and offered fare home after being warned not to say anything about his ordeal.

He then took a motorbike to his Banana home where he had been picked up by his abductors on Saturday night.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru confirmed the release and accused police of being behind the same.

"Client Maina Njenga finally released by the rogue police hit squad after our press conference," he said.

His brother Njoroge Kamunya too confirmed Njenga had been released.

The release came hours after Azimio La Umoja coalition said Njenga was taken by rogue police officers who did not identify themselves.

"The abductors were therefore easily part of the Special Support Unit that terrorized Kenyans during the anti-tax protests. The SSU is therefore very much alive, active and determined to intimidate and even harm Kenyans," said Azimio in a statement.

The police are yet to comment on the issue.