Kenya: Multichoice Says Piracy Killing Local Entertainment Industry

18 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Multichoice has said that piracy in the country is killing the local entertainment industry.

The firm's Managing Director (MD), Nzola Miranda, said that the firm is losing a lot through unscrupulous links that provide exclusive contents.

Miranda added that the vice must be stamped out to salvage the sector.

"Streaming piracy is growing. We shut down hundreds of links. On weekends with English Premier League matches we shut down links of illegal piracy. You will be very shocked at what that translates to. The size is enormous, "he said.

His sentiment comes after a recently released report by the Partners Against Piracy (PAP), a multi-sectoral association formed to combat digital piracy, estimated that online piracy costs the country's creative economy about Sh92 billion annually, or Sh252 million daily, in gross losses.

Experts cite, for instance, that piracy deprives the music industry of Sh15 billion and TV stations of Sh8 billion annually.

The report revealed that during English Premier League (EPL) matches, thousands of Kenyans resort to illicit streaming websites to access pirated content and follow the live games.

This incorporates cable piracy, which involves the distribution of digital content after tampering with a pay TV cable box--a practice commonly referred to as'sambaza' in Kenya.

MultiChoice has, however, exuded confidence that the company is racing against time to find better ways of mitigating piracy, a factor they say could easily face out creatives in the industry.

"As piracy evolves, technology to fight piracy evolves. We are at the forefront. We have to win this fight," added Nzola.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.